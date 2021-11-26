STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's visually-impaired chair weavers seek government intervention to make ends meet

The weavers urged the State government to instruct government departments to give the job orders for making chairs only to visually challenged people.

Published: 26th November 2021 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu's visually-challenged chair weavers urge the government to protect their livelihood.

Tamil Nadu's visually-challenged chair weavers urge the government to protect their livelihood.

By N Dhamotharan
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With modern chairs making inroads into government offices, visually challenged persons who are trained in weaving wire chairs are struggling to make ends meet. They urge the government to protect their livelihood.

R Selvakrishnan (44), a visually challenged person living at Ondipudur, has been weaving chairs for 22 years. He said, “Till 15 years ago, people like me were appointed in regular posts such as transport department and universities, etc, to make wire chairs and the going was smooth for us. Now, chairs made of plastic in different shapes have occupied government offices. Also, posts meant for visually challenged people remain vacant.” He alleged that officials were handing out the orders to private companies.
Selvakrishnan said he used to get orders for making 50-60 chairs in a month in 2010. “Now I make only 15 chairs in a month through some private and government job orders. My monthly income is Rs 10,000 and this is also not regular,” he added.

Another visually impaired person R Krishnamoorthy (73), who worked at Government College of Technology in Coimbatore for the last ten years on a temporary basis, urged the State government to instruct government departments to give the job orders for making chairs only to visually challenged people.

Association for the Rights of Visually Challenged president R Srinivasan told TNIE, “Earlier, the government identified three types of jobs such as running telephone booths, selling lottery tickets and re-caning wire chairs to be fit for visually challenged people. Except for making chairs, the other two jobs do not exist anymore. After a visually challenged person’s retirement, the government neither filled the vacant post nor showed any interest in their welfare.”

The government should identify trained visually challenged people across the State through the department of welfare of differently-abled persons and give the government jobs in concerned departments as before to protect their livelihood, Srinivasan requested.

When contacted, an official in the State Commissionerate for the Welfare of Differently Abled in Chennai told TNIE, “The matter will be taken to the attention of the secretary.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chair weavers Visually impaired weavers Tamil Nadu chair weavers Government chairs Wire chair weavers Chair weaver
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp