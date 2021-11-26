STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt approves construction of 79 bridges at cost of Rs 210 crore

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction and reconstruction of 79 bridges across the State at a cost of Rs 210.34 crore.  

Published: 26th November 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Water flows over a low-level bridge across the Palar river during the recent heavy rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has accorded administrative sanction for construction and reconstruction of 79 bridges across the State at a cost of Rs 210.34 crore. The works will be taken up by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and Rural Road Wing of the Highways Department.

While Rs 168.27 crore will be sourced from Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of NABARD for the year 2018-19, Rs 42.06 crore will be provided by the State government in a 80:20 ratio. On Thursday, a G.O was passed to this effect, releasing Rs 21 crore for the year 2018-19 towards the State’s share. 

Besides, the government also approved upgrading six bridges in Southern districts of the State. With the poorly-laid Andichioorani-Ottanam Road in Sivaganga district leading to protests, the government has decided to reconstruct the existing minor bridge with box culvert. A few months ago, three highways engineers were suspended for alleged failure in supervising the works.

Similarly, the government approved reconstruction of a minor bridge at Sivasailam-Dharmapuram Madam Road in Tirunelveli district. The existing bridge had been fully damaged, said official sources. The government also granted approval for construction of high-level bridges at Kariyanur-Lakshmanapuram Road in Perambalur district and Shenbagapuram-Meenakshipuram Road in Tirunelveli district. A bridge at Singampunari-Perumparaipatti Road in Sivaganga district and minor bridge at ET Reddiapatti-Chithirapuram Road in Virudhunagar district were also approved.

“Majority of the bridges will be built on roads, rivers and causeways that pass through villages and other major roads. All long-pending bridge works will be taken up this year,” said a senior highways official. 
The Highways Depatment also issued another G.O according administrative sanction to develop 46 roads in Tirunelveli district at a cost of Rs 77 crore with funding from RIDF of NABARD.

