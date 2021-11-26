STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN studying feasibility of temple rope cars

Rope car facility is currently operational at Palani temple, and is under construction at Sholingur and Ayyarmalai, the AG informed.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a ropeway used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that a feasibility study for developing rope car facilities at five hill temples in the State is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram made the submission before the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu on a petition seeking orders for a project report on creating such facilities in 33 hill temples across the State.

Rope car facility is currently operational at Palani temple, and is under construction at Sholingur and Ayyarmalai, the AG informed. He added that the feasibility study is going on at Thirukazhukundram, Tiruchy Rock Fort, Tiruchengode, Tiruttani, and Thiruneermalai. Disposing of the petition, the bench allowed the petitioner to make a representation to the TN government for finding out the feasibility in other places.

