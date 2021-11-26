STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vellore Fort temple flooded after 30 years as moats fill up

Knee-deep water has accumulated inside the premises of Sri Jalakandeswarar temple and steps are being taken to pump out the water.

Published: 26th November 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Kumaravel Pandian inspecting the waterlogged Sri Jalakandeswarar Temple in Vellore on Thrusday | s dinesh

By Shyamsundar N
Express News Service

VELLORE: Knee-deep water has accumulated inside the premises of Sri Jalakandeswarar temple and steps are being taken to pump out the water. The temple, located within the Vellore Fort, has several outlets to drain water that directly flows into the moat surrounding the fort.

However, in the wake of heavy rains, the water level in the moat has increased above the outlet points. Given the situation, it is not possible to let the water flow out. On Thursday, District collector P Kumaravel Pandian took stock of the situation. 

“The collector instructed us (the temple authorities) to block all the outlets so that water from the moat does not seep back into the temple. After blocking the outlets, the water can be pumped out,” S Suresh Kumar, Secretary, Sri Jalakandeswarar temple Dharma Sthabanam, told TNIE.

We have three motors to drain out the water, he added. The temple, which is under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), witnessed a similar flooding, about 30 years ago. Despite the situation, devotees are still visiting the temple, wading through knee-deep water to worship the presiding deity, Lord Shiva.

Permanent solution sought
The secretary said, “We cannot keep the temple outlets blocked forever. Unless the water level in the moat reduces, the problem will occur again.” We have appealed to the ASI to desilt and maintain the outlet channel of the moat so the moat water can flow without any obstruction.

When contacted, an ASI official told TNIE, “At this stage, we can provide a temporary step to address the issue which is pumping out water from the temple. A permanent solution to rework on the outlet channel will be found.” Further, a Vellore resident alleged that the outlet sluice is not maintained properly because of encroachments.

