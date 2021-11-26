Wall collapse takes two lives in Thanjavur

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Two persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed in different incidents of wall collapse in the district on Wednesday night. According to sources, as many as 45 thatched-roof houses and 14 tiled-roof houses were damaged in the rain, which started after a brief interlude on Wednesday night in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts.

The wall in the house of one Saleem in Chinnamuthandipatti near Budalur collapsed in the early hours on Thursday. Saleem and his son five-year-old Asaruddin came under the debris of the wall.

Asaruddin died on the spot and a grievously injured Saleem was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In another incident, V Sivabakkiyam (85) of Poongudikadu village near Peravurani died when a wall in her house collapsed on Wednesday night. Ashokkumar, Peravurani MLA, and Prabakaran, Revenue Divisional officer, Pattukkottai, consoled the relatives of the victims.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am on Thursday, Tiruvarur recorded the highest rainfall of 39 mm. Rainfall recorded in other places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts are (in mm): Mannargudi 23, Adirampattinam 22, Needa mangalam 22, Anaikkarai 19, Thiruthuraipoondi 18, Pattukkottai 17, Peravurani 17, Nannilam 12, Muthupettai 19.