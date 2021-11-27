STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK mouthpiece hits back at JP Nadda, lists names of BJP’s ‘dynasts’

Nadda, speaking at a meeting in Palladam on Wednesday, had commented on the DMK and said, “It is a dynastic rule.

BJP national president JP Nadda

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after BJP national president JP Nadda criticised the DMK for its “dynastic rule”, Murasoli — the DMK mouthpiece — on Friday hit back at Nadda and his party by highlighting the names of some of the BJP leaders, alleging that they owe their party posts to dynastic politics.

Nadda, speaking at a meeting in Palladam on Wednesday, had commented on the DMK and said, “It is a dynastic rule. It is a family rule. You can’t imagine anyone from outside the family becoming leaders in the DMK.”

As a reply to the remark, the Murasoli article mentioned the names of several BJP leaders across the country, who have political family backgrounds. The list of such leaders from south India includes Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, son of former chief minister SR Bommai, and the party’s MP BY Raghavendra, son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

The list of names from north India, pointed out in the article, is much longer and includes the likes of Piyush Goel, son of former union minister Ved Prakas Goel; Varun Gandhi, son of former union minister Menaka Gandhi; Anurag Thakur, son of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Prem Kumar Dumal; Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh; Dushyant Singh, son of former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia; and Abhishek Singh, son of former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi, as his reply to Nadda, told TNIE, “They don’t know how to do politics in Tamil Nadu. They are hurling these charges as they are not yet able to digest DMK’s victory in the Assembly elections despite their hectic efforts.”

Another State-level functionary of the DMK, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “People elected our leaders after knowing about them. Therefore, there is no space for the BJP to level charges of dynastic politics. My request to their leaders is to hold debates rather than playing petty politics as they are a national party.”

Commenting on the issue, veteran journalist Srivas Venkat said, “Across the country, only the Rabri Devi case can be termed as a real example of dynastic politics, as she came directly to the centre stage from kitchen because of her husband’s influence and compulsion. In DMK, even a low-level secretary has some years of political experience.”

He pointed out that the BJP is a party which had given a parliamentary ticket to Lalitha Kumaramangalam, after the death of her brother and former union minister Rengarajan Kumaramangalam, to gain political mileage.

