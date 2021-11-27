Garment units stage protest against increase in yarn price

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Garment unit owners staged a one-day strike and hunger protest on Friday by closing down their units to condemn yarn price hike. Several representatives from the Dyers Association of Tiruppur (DAT), Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA), Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturers Association (TEAMA) participated. Sources said over 3,000 garment and export units across the district closed their facilities. Expressing support, local traders and shopkeepers also shut shops. Several shops remained closed in Palladam Road, Mangalam Road, Kaderpet and Avinashi Road.

Speaking to TNIE, Federation of garment unit owners association president MP Muthurathinam said, “The government should enforce an immediate ban on the export of cotton or cotton yarn to stabilise prices. Furthermore, we also seek the yarn mills to increase the price on a proper basis or at regular intervals. Following a schedule for an increase in prices will be helpful for the garment units to carry out their orders.”

Meanwhile, PMK and AMMK have urged the State and Central governments to control the price of yarn to protect the textile industry. In a press statement, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said the price increase would affect TN’s economy.