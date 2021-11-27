STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC sets aside order terminating staff for 7-month maternity leave

The woman was working as an anganwadi worker at Singampunari taluk in Sivaganga.

Published: 27th November 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Upholding an anganwadi worker’s right to maternity protection, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently set aside the order passed by the State government terminating the woman from service for taking seven months leave during her pregnancy.

The woman was working as an anganwadi worker at Singampunari taluk in Sivaganga. After being childless for over 11 years, she conceived through in-vitro fertilisation and faced a strenuous pregnancy. Due to this, she was absent from work for over seven months between 2013 and 2014. Though she gave a  written explanation in this regard, she was terminated from service in May 2014 based on a G.O. passed by the Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme department in 1995, according to which the maximum leave period is six months.

Hearing a petition filed by the woman in 2014 challenging the dismissal, Justice S Srimathy observed that the aforesaid G.O. is not in conformity with the statutory provisions stated in the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961. “Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, is a Central Act that provides 12 weeks leave before and after child birth. It was later extended to 26 weeks through an amendment in 2017”, she added.

Pointing out that the petitioner was eligible for three months statutory leave under the said Act during the relevant time, the judge held the authorities should not have included the three months while calculating the petitioner’s leave period. “If the three-month period was deducted, the petitioner had taken leave for only four months and 11 days, and had not exceeded the six-month period stated in the G.O.,” the judge added. She set aside the termination order and directed the government to reinstate the woman forthwith.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp