Mysterious blast in Puducherry causes house collapse, seriously injures three

The reasons for the blast that occurred at around 6.30 a.m remain unknown. People only heard a big sound. Neither explosives nor gas cylinder blast was found in the house, said Fire officer A Suresh.

Published: 27th November 2021 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

From left - Fire service personnel inspects the insides of the house in which the blast occurred, outside of the house, Nov 27, 2021

From left - Fire service personnel inspects the insides of the house in which the blast occurred, outside of the house, Nov 27, 2021. (Photo | EPS, G Pattabiraman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A mysterious blast occurred at a house in Angalamman Nagar at Muthialpet on Saturday morning causing severe damages to the two-storeyed building and seriously injuring three. Fire service personnel have rescued six women and a man from the house where the blast occurred and its adjoining building.

Among the injured, one elderly woman is critical and has been admitted to trauma care, while two others are in causality at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute.

The reasons for the blast that occurred at around 6.30 a.m remain unknown.  “People only heard a big sound. Neither explosives nor gas cylinder blast was found in the house,” said Fire officer A Suresh.

The impact of the blast was such that besides the damage it did to the original building, it rocked the adjoining building also. Four people were rescued from the adjoining building, he said.

A BJP office that was opened on the front side of the building on the ground floor on Sunday has borne the biggest impact of the blast.

The vibrations of the blast were felt in a radius of about 100 metres from the blast site, said Vaiyapuri Manikandan, former MLA who lives a few houses away from the blast site. The sound was so large that people heard it around 500 metres away from the site and are making inquiries. The mysterious blast has sent fear among the people of the area.

“It is not a mysterious blast;  Explosion of a refrigerator is suspected to be the reason for the blast, though investigations are on for finding the reasons for the blast,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order)  Logeswaran told TNIE.

“Bomb squad and forensic teams have been called to collect samples. They are on their way to the site,” he said.

