No respite from inundation, but a decrease in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu expected from November 30

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Even as heavy rainfall received on Friday and overnight left several areas in the city waterlogged making life miserable for road users, there was a respite from rainfall on Saturday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said there will be a decrease in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu from November 30. The IMD also said that there would be an increase in rainfall activity over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Isolated to scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in these parts from November 30 to December 1 with maximum activity on December 1.

Meanwhile, the red alert issued for coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet persisted on Saturday. Waterlogging led to the closure of four subways in Chennai. In places like Pallavaram, two-wheelers struggled to negotiate the waterlogged roads. Most low-lying areas in the city remained inundated disrupting normal life. Avadi has received very heavy rainfall of 20 cm in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The administrations have declared a holiday for educational institutions in over 20 districts in view of the rains and waterlogging.

In the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning, Avadi in Tiruvallur district recorded 20 cm rainfall, followed by Mahabalipuram, Chengalpattu, and Cheyyur with 18 cm. Kattapakkam in Kancheepuram district received 17 cm rainfall, Thirukalukundram in Chengalpattu district recorded 16 cm rainfall. Maduranthagam, Cholavaram, and Parangipettai recorded 15 cm, Tiruvallur received 13 cm, Kancheepuram, Chembarambakkam, Ponneri, Tambaram, and Ambattur recorded 12 cm. Chidambaram, Karaikal, Koratur, Thirupporur, Red Hills, Chidambaram recorded 11 cm. Kelambakkam, Sriperumbudur, Perambur and Thamaraipakkam recorded 10 cm rainfall.