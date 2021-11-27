STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Omicron threat: Tamil Nadu intensifies screening at international airports; Kerala steps up vigil too

The Stalin government has appointed four health department officials to personally monitor the situation, State Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai Airport International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Swab samples been collected from the passengers who arrived at Chennai International Airport. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has intensified precautionary measures at all four international airports in the state in the wake of the detection of the new COVID-19 virus variant 'Omicron' in South Africa and has appointed four health department officials to personally monitor the situation, State Minister Ma Subramanian said here on Saturday.

These officials would be stationed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli aiports, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare said here.

"The new virus variant Omicron has been detected in five countries -- South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Belgium, Hong Kong (China). Several countries are taking preventive measures to protect themselves from this new age virus. We too have stepped up preventive measures in a full-fledged manner at international airports (of the State)", he told reporters.

As part of this, fouy health department officials were appointed today and they would be present in these airports to monitor the screening measures, he said.

Subramanian, along with health department principal secretary J Radhakrishnan and senior officials, inspected the screening procedures at the airport here on Saturday.

"As far as Chennai airport is concerned, passengers arriving from South Africa, Brazil, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Israel undergo intense monitoring, including thermal screening. As many as 99 countries have recognized the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. Verification of their vaccination reports are also done here", he said.

Overseas passengers on arrival undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport, he said, adding that from October 21 till date 55,090 people were tested, of whom three were COVID-19 positive.

Reiterating that "vaccinating oneself" and "wearing a facial mask" are the weapons against COVID-19, he said 78 lakh people were yet to receive the second dose of vaccination in Tamil Nadu.

"People should understand the necessity to get vaccinated. Reports from neighbouring Karnataka have said that 281 students tested positive in one particular area. Also in Tiruvallur district, five school students tested positive. These incidents show that the virus is present", he said.

Subramanian said the department would conduct the 12th Mega Vaccination Camp on Sunday through 50,000 camps.

"We have 1.12 crore vaccines as stock and even today, the Centre informed us that it would send 12 lakh additional doses. People should make use of the opportunity and get vaccinated. They should always wear a mask to protect themselves", he said.

To a query about Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan testing COVID-19 positive after returning from the U.S.A, he said the actor has received both doses of the vaccine and was in good health.

"Very soon he (Kamal Haasan) will be discharged", the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Saturday said a vigil has been sounded in the state in view of the presence of Omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus, reported abroad, but as of now there is no cause for concern in the state.

Health Minister Veena George said the state has taken all precautionary steps as per the guidelines of the Centre and surveillance would be strengthened in all airports.

Urging everyone to follow the COVID guidelines strictly, she also said those who have not been vaccinated yet should take the jab at the earliest.

The Health Department conducted review meetings and preventive measures have been strengthened based on that.

According to the central guidelines, all passengers arriving in the country from abroad should undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours and upload it in the concerned portal.

Those coming from the countries mentioned in the central guidelines would be closely monitored, the minister said, adding that such people should take the RT-PCR test again at the state airports.

The suspected samples of the passengers coming from these countries would be sent for genetic testing for virus variants, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Omicron COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp