Rain ruins crops in over 300 acres in Tamil Nadu village

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: More than 300 acres of shallots, yam, cassava and turmeric have been damaged due to the continuous rain in Malaiyalaipatti village of Perambalur district. Distraught farmers have urged the government to provide due compensation.

In Malaiyalappatti village, located at the foothills of Pachaimalai Hills crops were close to the harvest stage when the rains came. As if the continuous rains weren't enough, the downpour on the night of Thursday, Nov 25, led to a breach in the Kallaru stream, submerging the agricultural lands.

Speaking to TNIE, V Neelankandan, district secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam said, "I have spent over Rs 60,000 per acre to plant cassava crop in 1.5 acres. I was getting ready to harvest the crop next month. Unfortunately, the rains have ruined it. Water is still in the field. Even if I drain the water, I won't be able to save the crop. The district collector should inspect our fields and arrange for compensation of at least Rs 50,000 per acre."

Another farmer, N Kannusamy, who lost 2.5 acres of yam to the rains, said, "My crops are completely flooded after the Kallaru breached. Sand from the stream has accumulated in the field. I will need a huge amount of money to clear it. If authorities do not provide compensation, my livelihood will be greatly affected."

Nallusamy, a farmer who has planted shallot on two acres in Malaiyalapatti, said, "My crop was washed away on Thursday night. I have already suffered from not getting the right price for onions."

When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Director of Horticulture M Indhira said, "The Revenue Department will inspect the affected crops after rains stop and provide due compensation."