18 TN fishermen held in Sri Lanka return home

The 18 fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, returned home on Saturday.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The 18 fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, reunite with their families in Nagapattinam on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The 18 fishermen, who were detained by the Sri Lankan Navy, returned home on Saturday. A total of  23 fishermen from the district were arrested by the navy near Kodiyakarai on October 13 for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and venturing into Sri Lankan waters.

They were kept under custody in Jaffna till November 14 and were released on November 15. However, when the Indian Consulate was preparing to bring them back to India, five of them tested positive for Covid-19. 

The court had issued warnings against trespassing into Sri Lankan waters. The two trawler boats in which the fishermen allegedly ventured were attached by the authorities. The Fisheries Department told TNIE the five fishermen, who are still in Sri Lanka, will return to India in a week. The 18 fishermen landed in Chennai on Saturday. Following this, the Fisheries Department brought them to Akkaraipettai. The fishermen reunited with their families in the evening.

