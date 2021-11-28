CCB arrests five for grabbing 2,400 sq ft of land

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch (CCB) officers have arrested five men on charges of grabbing 2,400 sq ft of land through forgery. Police said the land at Pothur village near Avadi belongs to one R Valayapathi of Ambattur. In 2019, the suspects sub-plotted it into three and sold each to different persons.

Based on Valaiyapathi’s complaint, the CCB registered a case and arrested the five — S Meganathan (36) of Pothur, V Bose (46) of Ambattur, B Nandakumar (50) of Tirumullaivoyal, E Suresh (45) of Ambattur, and J Mohammed Sherif (38) of Porur. All five were remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, the anti-land grabbing wing arrested three people, including a woman, for registering 1,077 sq ft of land of one Shanmugam of Anna Nagar East. The suspects — Chitra, Ganesan, and Karthik — were remanded.

Meanwhile, the Entrust Document Fraud (EDF) prevention wing of the CCB arrested a man who was absconding after having been accused in a case of iridium fraud, in which veteran actress Jayachitra’s son and music composer Amrish had been arrested by the Virugambakkam police. The accused, Kabali Babu (55), was remanded in judicial custody. In 2015, the gang cheated one Nedumaran of `26 crore promising to sell him iridium.

In another case, the EDF wing arrested a 57-year-old man for misappropriating funds to the tune of `1 crore of a private firm he was a partner in. The accused, Khadeer Ahmed, was remanded on Saturday.