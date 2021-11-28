Enforce POCSO Act strictly, Stalin tells officials

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday directed all departments concerned to enforce the POCSO Act strictly in Tamil Nadu by filing First Information Reports (FIRs) quickly in cases relating to sexual assault on children and fast-tracking investigation. He also called upon all departments concerned to work in tandem in this regard.

The chief minister issued these directives while reviewing the implementation of the POCSO Act at a meeting in the Secretariat. National-level data on the POCSO Act; simplifying the process for lodging complaints under this Act; and intensifying investigations into various crimes committed under this Act were a few of the topics discussed.

The chief minister said the State government has created a separate fund for providing assistance to victims, and so far, Rs 1.99 crore has been given to 148 children. Besides, an additional `5 crore has been allocated for this fund. The chief minister has advised officials concerned to expedite disbursal of the relief amount to the victims.

The number of forensic labs should be increased in the State to ensure fast delivery of reports in POCSO cases, Stalin said. At the Chennai Cyber Crime Branch, 3,672 pieces of information have so far been received regarding child pornography and 81 cases have been registered. Stalin said psychological counselling for the affected children, medical assistance and legal assistance, among others, should be provided in a child-friendly atmosphere. Priority should be given to the victims in offering treatment and medical tests.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Social Welfare Secretary Shambu Kallolikar, DGP C Sylendra Babu, Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, and other officials from various departments took part in the meeting.