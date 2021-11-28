STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron Covid variant: Screening at four TN airports to be beefed up

Published: 28th November 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspecting preparations for screening passengers who arrive at Chennai Airport | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the detection of around hundred cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 around the world, the State health department is set to appoint supervising officers who will monitor screening of passengers at airports. The variant was first detected in South Africa.

Addressing media persons here in the Chennai Airport, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the officers will be appointed at four major airports in the State – Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, and Coimbatore. “Eighty-eight cases of Omicron variant have been reported in five countries – South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, and Belgium.

The minister said all the flyers are subjected to RT-PCR test and their samples are sent to labs for genomic sequencing to find out the variant. “So far, only Delta variant cases have been reported through airport screening,” the minister said. 

He said flyers from South Africa, Brazil, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Israel have to undergo home quarantine upon arrival and they would be screened twice after eight days. “Likewise, no matter where they are from, the flyers have to take two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the minister said, urging the public to be cautious.

