Pregnant jumbo was dragged by train for over 130m

According to sources, the pregnant elephant was dragged for over 130 metres in the accident.

The elephants, aged between 12 and 25 years were dragged by the train, the Mangaluru-Chennai Express (12686), for about a few metres along the 'B' line (old track) in Mahindramedu at 9.05 pm.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The postmortem examination carried out on the three wild elephants, which died after a Chennai-bound train hit them near Navakkarai in Madukkarai forest range on Friday night, has revealed that one of the female elephants was pregnant. 

In the examination, Coimbatore forest veterinarian A Sukumar and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon of Mettupalayam K Rajesh Kumar identified the dead elephants as a female sub-adult aged 10-12 years, a makhna aged 26-28 years and a female pregnant elephant aged 18-20 years. Sukumar said their ages were assessed based on the growth of their teeth.

According to sources, the pregnant elephant was dragged for over 130 metres in the accident. Meanwhile, a high drama was witnessed between officials of Tamil Nadu Forest department and Palakkad railway officials after Coimbatore Forest officials took the concerned loco pilot and the assistant loco pilot for inquiries.

The forest officials also seized the train engine involved in the accident. While the accident occurred at around 9 pm on Friday, the train with over 1,000 passengers resumed its journey to Chennai Central with another engine at 1.35 am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, five staff attached to the Coimbatore Forest Division visited the speed monitoring facility at MEMU shed in Palakkad to check the speed of the Mangalore-Chennai train (Train number 12602). They were detained by the railway police and officials in Palakkad. They said they were detained in retaliation to the detention of the loco pilots. A protest was held on 100 Feet Road on Saturday evening condemning the detention of forest staff.

