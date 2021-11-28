STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government issues advisories to districts over Omicron variant

District Collectors were apprised about the instructions while field-level inspections were carried out at the Chennai airport by Health Minister and senior department officials.

Published: 28th November 2021 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 09:46 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test, Coronavirus

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday directed district administrations to intensify surveillance and carry out field tests amid reports of presence of new 'Omicron' strain of coronavirus abroad, and said it was significantly more transmissible than the Delta variant.

In a letter to the district officials shared with the media, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the Union Health Secretary wrote to him about the reports of emergence of a new variant and directed the states to be alert.

ALSO READ: Covid 'Omicron' fears - Karnataka government asks Centre to ban passengers from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana

District Collectors were apprised about the instructions while field-level inspections were carried out at the Chennai airport by Health Minister and senior department officials.

The new variant (Omicron) has 'immune escape potential' and possible transmissibility advantage compared to Delta variant, and subsequent transmission of Omicron in South East Asia region, including India was 'high', he stated in the letter.

Radhakrishnan warned that in case of another surge of COVID-19 driven by 'Omicron' variant, the consequences would be 'severe' and the overall risk related to the novel variant Omicron for South East Asia region was 'rated to be high".

ALSO READ: Omicron variant - Returnees from abroad to Madhya Pradesh in last one month to undergo COVID-19 test, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He stressed that enhancing surveillance and field level investigations, use of facial masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene remain key to reducing transmission of Covid-19 and even Omicron.

He also said authorities should ensure that mitigation plans are put in place to maintain essential health services and necessary health care resources are in place to respond to potential surges.

The officials were instructed to accelerate vaccination coverage, especially among priority population targeted for COVID vaccination.

EXPLAINER: Is new COVID variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Omicron Delta varient COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp