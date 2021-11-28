Tamil Nadu's COVID vaccination coverage crosses 7 crore mark

By PTI

CHENNAI; Tamil Nadu on Sunday breached the seven-crore mark in COVID-19 vaccination as 16.05 lakh people were administered the vaccine jabs during the 12th mega inoculation drive held across the state.

A total of 5,89,140 people received the first dose while 10,16,153 got the second, comprising 78.35 per cent (first dose) and 43.86 per cent (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.

Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the vaccination drive held in various places like primary health centres, government hospitals and schools.

The health department commenced the mass vaccination exercise on September 12. In view of the vaccination today, Subramanian said there would not be any special vaccination camp on November 29 (Monday).