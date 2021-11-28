YouTuber held for remarks against Stalin granted bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently granted bail to a YouTuber ‘Sattai’ Duraimurugan in two cases against him for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin and former CM M Karunanidhi.

Justice K Murali Shankar, granting the bail, noted the Additional Public Prosecutor’s contentions that Duraimurugan was involved in similar cases in the past and had also given an undertaking before the court in August that he will not repeat it. “Despite this, he made derogatory remarks in a meeting at Kanniyakumari in October and in a YouTube video,” he said.

However, considering Duraimurugan’s health issues and his undertaking, the judge granted him bail on condition that he has to deposit Rs 25,000, each for the two cases, in the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund.