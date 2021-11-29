STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Regrettable that DMK allies got fewer seats in coalition: Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri

The TNCC president said the State sustained massive damage owing to rains as agricultural fields were inundated, leading to widespread crop loss.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  It was regrettable that alliance parties got fewer seats in the DMK coalition, said Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President KS Alagiri on Sunday. Alagiri said, "We will hold talks with the DMK and try to find a solution." He addressed the reporters in Vellore when he came to take part in a campaign against the hike in petrol and diesel prices.

The TNCC president said the State sustained massive damage owing to rains. Agricultural fields were inundated, leading to widespread crop loss. In this situation, the Central government should give the State a considerable amount as compensation. However, the State government has been swift in carrying out rain-related rescue and relief operations and the public welcomes the efforts, he added. 

Calling the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws by the Central government recently an opportunistic move, the TNCC president said the BJP-led government did so to revive the party’s vote bank in the northern states of the country. 

Because of its wrong economic policies, the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has come down by two per cent. The prices of construction materials like steel, cement, and sand too have risen and the Union government should take necessary steps to address the issue, added the TNCC president. 

Further, the Centre's announcement that burning agricultural waste was no offence would set a wrong precedent as the microorganisms on the farmlands would die, Alagiri pointed out. TNCC District President Teekaramannand other party members were present.

