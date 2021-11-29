STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Retaining soil nutrients after rains essential, say Namakkal farmers

As the recent heavy rains would have affected soil fertility, organic farmers have appealed to the State government to raise awareness on practices to be followed post rains.

Published: 29th November 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: As the recent heavy rains would have affected soil fertility, organic farmers have appealed to the State government to raise awareness on practices to be followed post rains, so as to prepare the soil for the next season, minimize fertiliser use, and improve yield.

Unprecedented rain this year would have caused the topsoil to runoff and depleted nutrient content, farmers said. Tamil Nadu Banana Growers Federation secretary G Ajeethan advised farmers to go for leguminous crops as they observe nitrogen from the atmosphere and preserve it. by doing so, they will not need fertilisers in large quantities. The government should also promote this, he added.

Emphasizing the need to increase the use of bi0-fertilisers, Ajeethan said awareness should be created among farmers as a majority of them did not know these techniques.

P Saravanan, an organic farmer from Ariyagoundampatti, sought the government to give a special status to bio-fertilizers and requested Agriculture and Horticulture officials to promote their use.

A senior Agriculture department official said they were conducting awareness programmes under National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP) until the State government recently instructed Agriculture and Horticulture officials to carry out all such works under Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agriculture Development Programme.

"During the previous rainy season, we identified a few areas and initiated the soil enrichment drive there. For the present season, we are yet to receive guidelines under the new programme," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
soil fertility organic farmers minimize fertiliser use
India Matters
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Both Houses of Parliament pass bill to repeal three farm laws
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor with women MPs Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani. (Photo | Twitter)
Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row
Reema Shaji with her mother Jousiya Shaji
20-year-old engineering student from Kerala becomes inspiration for other girls
RT-PCR detects the viral genetic material (RNA) and is quite accurate. (File Photo)
COVID test mandatory at airport for travellers landing in India from 'countries at risk' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp