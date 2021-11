By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Farmers who lost livestock to Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) have sought compensation from the State government. The rural economy in the district is hit as the disease is spreading rapidly over the past few months. Farmers accuse the Animal Husbandry department of delaying vaccination drive.

Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam state president SA Chinnasamy said many families lost their primary source of livelihood as vaccination was delayed.