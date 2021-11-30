French Senator calls on CM, evinces interest in bringing more French investors to Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Senator Damien Regnard, a representative of French citizens living abroad, along with Consul General of France in Puducherry and Chennai Lise Talbot Barré, called on Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy at his chamber and held discussions. Regnard who is on a two-day visit to Puducherry also called on Home Minister A Namassivayam who also holds the Education and Industry portfolio.

A specialist in the French business community abroad and in the teaching of French and culture through the Alliances Françaises network, Regnard along with the delegation comprising representatives from Business France and Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry besides the Consul General visited the new economic zone site of Puducherry.

The main objective of his visit is to attract French companies and French investors to Puducherry in order to boost economic relations, follow up on projects of cooperation with regards to sustainable city, relaunch cultural cooperation in particular between French and Puducherry museum and launch the second edition of the French cultural festival of Pondicherry 'French Rendezvous' planned for April 2022, said a release from the consulate.

He also paid a visit to the Alliance Française of Pondicherry, French Institute of Pondicherry and Lycée Français International School, Puducherry. The Senator also interacted with the three advisors of French citizens living abroad, who were elected on November 7, 2021 in the election organised by the Consulate General of France.

With over 6000 French citizens living in the South, mainly in Puducherry, which is more than 80% of all French people living in the country, and with historical family heritage links with France, the city enjoys special affection from the French, giving it a privileged position in France-India relations, said the release.

Against this backdrop, the visit of the Senator is an opportunity to explore new avenues to further develop relations between France and Pondicherry, particularly economic relations, in the field of sustainable city, tourism, museum and cultural cooperation, said the release.