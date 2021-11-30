Man held for threat to MLA

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A 50-year-old man caused a flutter on the Collectorate on Monday when he issued a threat to chop off the arm of Tiruppur North MLA KN Vijey Kumar over a dispute. Police took the man into custody.

S Nagakumar (50) of Nathampalayam alleged Vijey colluded with his former house owner, Velusamy, and stole his belongings. He said when he returned from his native place, he found the house rented out to a new tenant and his belongings missing. He claimed the MLA colluded with the house owner. Vijey denied the charge and said Nagakumar approached him to resolve the dispute, which he tried to do.