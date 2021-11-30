STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL in Madras HC to reconstruct Vallanadu bridge

The PIL was filed by one G Chithambaran, an advocate from Thoothukudi.

Published: 30th November 2021 05:36 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking reconstruction of the Vallanadu Bridge in Thoothukudi, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought a status report from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) within a week.

The report should contain an affidavit mentioning specific time frame for reconstructing the bridge including the time required to get approval for the project, a Bench comprising Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana and P Velmurugan said. 

Considering the precarious state of the bridge and the difficulties faced by the motorists, the Bench also requested the Chairman of NHAI, Delhi to look into the matter and grant approval at the earliest.

Since the authorities stated that the reconstruction, which is estimated to cost around Rs 21.427 crore, would be completed within three months from the date of approval of the project, the judges asked the authorities to mention whether the department would reduce the toll fee for the stretch in case of any delay in completion.

The PIL was filed by one G Chithambaran, an advocate from Thoothukudi. He submitted that the Vallanadu bridge, which is 400 metres long, was built in 2012 at a cost of Rs 25 crore. The bridge was supposed to hold 160 tonnes with a durability of up to 100 years, he added. 

But in November 2017, a huge pothole measuring around 10 feet formed in the middle of the Vallanadu bridge, Chithambaram said. At least 11 accidents have occurred in the bridge due to the damaged road resulting in four casualties and many injuries, he claimed.

Vallanadu Madras High Court
