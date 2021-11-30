Puducherry to allow entry at borders only on production of COVID vaccination certificate

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry has decided to impose restrictions on its borders, allowing entry of only those vaccinated against COVID-19, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the new Omicron variant.

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, who chaired a consultative meeting at Raj Nivas on Tuesday, said a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant. Top government officials, health officials and others from private medical education institutions were part of the discussions, while drawing up the plan.

The Lt Governor said as Puducherry is a tourist spot, people have been visiting from various states and some restrictions would be imposed at the borders for those coming from outside. As the new variant has been reported in some states, people coming to Puducherry will need to produce a vaccine certificate at the borders for entry into the Union territory. Meanwhile, all government and private medical colleges have been asked to be prepared with infrastructure and personnel in place including bed facilities, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff.

Since the vaccine is key to saving lives, everyone should take the jab to be safe from the new variant, she said. Efforts are being made to intensify the vaccination programme through door to door checking and vaccinating. This campaign is scheduled to take place on December 4 and 5 in each area, she said, seeking the cooperation of the people in getting themselves vaccinated.

Three people who returned from South Africa quarantined

Meanwhile, three Puducherrians who returned from South Africa have been quarantined as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said, adding that their health condition is being constantly monitored.

While two of them who came more than four days back have been quarantined in Puducherry, another who came a day ago has been quarantined in Chennai, according to health department sources. All them tested negative for COVID on arrival. However, they will have to remain in isolation till the incubation period is over.

In the past one month, around 300 persons from abroad have come to Puducherry and tabs are kept on everyone who comes here from overseas, particularly countries that have reported the Omicron variant. The Bureau of Immigration and the Airport Authority of India intimate the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) wing of the health department, which in turn monitors such personnel, said the health department.