SC to allow setting up a medical board to assist Arumughaswamy Commission probing former TN chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death

The Apollo Hospitals had filed a petition against the Madras High Court order which had rejected its objections to the inquiry commission looking into aspects of treatment given to her.

Published: 30th November 2021 03:53 PM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is to pass orders to allow the setting up of a medical board comprising of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to assist the Justice A.Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry to gather facts on the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

A Bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari on Tuesday noted that it would permit Apollo Hospitals to apply to the commission for relevant documents and examine relevant witnesses, The Hindu reported.

The Bench said directions of the High Court regarding the commission sticking to the ambit of its jurisdiction and to follow procedure would stand.

The Chennai-based Apollo Hospitals had filed a petition against the Madras High Court order which had rejected its objections to the inquiry commission looking into aspects of treatment given to her. The Apollo Hospitals had alleged bias in the actions of the inquiry commission.

The Justice Arumughaswamy Commission was formed in September 2017 to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of the late chief minister at Apollo Hospitals in December 2016.

