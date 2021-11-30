Vigil along tracks will be increased to prevent elephant deaths

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj on Monday said Tamil Nadu forest department, along with Ministry of Railways, would chalk out a short term and long term plans toto prevent wild elephants’ fatality in Madukkarai forest range. He inspected the spot where three elephants died after having been hit by a train.

“In the short term, we would increase availability of fodder for elephant in deep forests and discourage cultivation of food crop close to forest areas. This would stop wild elephants from emerging out of forests and crossing the tracks in search of fodder,” he said.

As part of long term plans, he said, watch towers with better lighting would be installed along the track. Steps would be taken, in co-ordination with Railways, to build enough ramps so that elephants could cross over easily. To increase patrolling, a road would be built along the tracks, he added. A minimum of five towers equipped with drones, night vision cameras, sensors and powerful lights would be set up to increase the surveillance on the track, he added.

“We will meet with Railway officials in New Delhi soon. We would recommend use of additional lights on engines that pass through the line and maintain speed restrictions,” he said and added that forest department would depute teams consisting of 25 personnel for surveillance on the track.

Meanwhile, Southern Railway in a release said, it was taking preventive measures, in coordination with forest department to prevent elephants from getting hit by trains. Among the steps listed are regular clearing of vegetation along the tracks to enhance visibility for loco pilots, installing solar fences, widening of ramps, etc “In addition, Kerala and Tamil Nadu forest department have engaged elephant trackers to patrol the tracks,” the release said.