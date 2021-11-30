STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Youth dies of infection after injection for fever?

A 62-year-old man petitioned Collector Vishnu seeking compensation for his son who died on Sunday due to alleged medical negligence. 

Published: 30th November 2021

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A 62-year-old man petitioned Collector Vishnu seeking compensation for his son who died on Sunday due to alleged medical negligence. E Petchi, a resident of Kovaikulam, said his son P Mari (25) was given an injection at a private clinic run by two doctors, including a second year medical college student. 

Mari reportedly had a fever and was taken to a private clinic in Maruthakulam on November 2. The doctors, Dr Arunkumar, a second year Siddha medical college student, and Dr G Sakthi, examined him and Dr Arunkumar told the nurse to administer an injection. 

"On November 3, we went to the clinic after my son complained of body ache and Dr G Sakthi gave another injection. The same night, however, my son felt excruciating pain and we admitted him to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). “The doctors advised that his left leg be amputated.

A surgery was done on November 5. Two days later, the doctors said his bleeding after surgery did not stop. So, we transferred him to a private hospital in Madurai. The doctors there, however, said the injection had affected him and couldn’t treat him. 

“He was again transferred to TvMCH. Mari, however, died on Sunday morning. We demand the doctors be arrested and request `10 lakh compensation," he said. Senior officials of TvMCH said the injection administered by the doctors caused an infection. Joint Director of Health Services and Revenue officials have started a probe. A case has been registered against the two doctors. 

