Coimbatore: Four students arrested for ragging, nine others on run

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Four students of a private nursing college in Coimbatore have been arrested and nine others booked for allegedly ragging and assaulting a junior. According to the police, the victim, a 20-year-old from Panmana in Kollam in Kerala, who has completed his first-year BSc in computer technology in the Allied Health Science department, returned to the hostel on September 20.

On Monday, when he was in his hostel room, a group of senior students, all from Kerala, staying in the hostel ragged him and assaulted him as he was unable to pronounce their names. The seniors also warned him not to go out of the hostel premises. The police further said that though the student reported the incident to the college management, no action was taken against the seniors.

He approached the Saravanampatti Police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against 13 senior students aged between 20 and 25. A case was registered under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly) and 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and Sections 3 (Prohibition of ragging) and 4 (Penalty for ragging) of The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Ragging Act.

Sources said the arrested were released on bail and the Saravanampatti police have formed a team to locate the remaining nine students. When contacted, the college principal denied the allegations and said they were informed about the issue only on Thursday.