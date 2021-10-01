Coimbatore: Missing child found, two arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore police cracked the baby abduction case in Anamalai and arrested two suspects on Thursday. Police arrested Raman and Murugesan of Pollachi from a house near Angalakurichi based on a tip-off and rescued the five-month-old girl.

The two were remanded in Central Prison and the baby was handed over to her parents. The suspects on Wednesday evening abducted the child from Sangeetha near the Anamalai junction. Manikandan (39) and his wife Sangeetha (27) of Mysuru had come to Anamalai on Tuesday night in search of livelihood and were staying at a bus shelter.

Sources said the child’s mother was reportedly drunk when the suspects approached her asking if she would sell the baby to which she refused. However, they snatched the baby when she was walking towards an eatery across the road. Police formed special teams to catch the culprits