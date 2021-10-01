Egg supply under noon meal scheme in Krishnagiri irregular, say teachers

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Government schools in several blocks in the district did not receive a supply of eggs which is part of dry rations under the noon meal scheme.

TNIE spoke to a few government school teachers and noon meal organisers in Thalli, Kelamangalam and Kaveripattinam blocks and all of them said egg supply in their region was irregular for September.

Teachers in Doddamanju Government High School and Bettamugilalam Government High School said noon meal dry rations -- rice and dhal -- are provided for government school students from Class I to VIII. However, the dry rations reached the schools two days ago in Anchetti, Urigam, Kaveripattinam and not reached others. But, Class IX and X students who are attending schools are being provided with the complete noon meal, they added. A teacher from Savulur in Kaveripattinam block too said the rations were delayed.

A noon meal organiser of Panchayat Union Middle School in Savulur near Kaveripattinam said she received enough rice and dhal but did not receive eggs for the whole block.

When contacted, Anbalagan of Anchetti, who supplies eggs to Thalli said, "We received egg loads on Thursday for distributing it to Classes I to VIII students. There are two egg suppliers in the block who distribute eggs to half of 226 schools.”

He further said he had supplied eggs to 25 schools out of 113 and that the remaining will be distributed by Monday, adding that each student will get ten eggs per month from Class I to VIII. “Last month we received eggs at the beginning of August. However, it was delayed in September because of the tender for eggs,” he pointed out.

Kalyanasundaram, PA to Collector ( noon meal-in-charge) said he was unaware of the issue but assured to check with block-level officials.