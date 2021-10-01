Irked at Puducherry SEC’s response, Madras HC warns it may stop elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Annoyed over the manner in which the Puducherry State Election Commission (SEC) responded to the charges of anomalies and improper reservation of wards for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Backward Classes (BCs), the Madras High Court warned that it may have to stop the civic elections.

“We will stop the elections completely,” was how Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, heading a division bench, reacted to the SEC counsel during hearing of petitions on Thursday. He fumed that it would “not do good” if the polls are conducted under the situation of complete anarchy. “Several anomalies have come to light including the very basis of providing for backward class reservation. It will not do for the Union Territory of Puducherry to force with the elections in a complete state of anarchy...,” the CJ said.

He also stated that no answers were forthcoming to several anomalies which have been noticed. The bench posted the matter for Friday asking the SEC to come back with satisfactory response. The judges did not agree to a plea made by the counsel of SEC, to allow going ahead with filing of nomination papers which was scheduled to begin on September 30, but was postponed to October 4 by the court on Wednesday.

The petitions, including the one filed by an Independent MLA Pregash Kumar, representing Muthialpet Assembly segment, alleged that the reservation of seats for SCs and BCs was not done in accordance with population ratio of communities.