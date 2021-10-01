Madras HC directs govt to outline plans to conduct fair rural body polls

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to put in place best practices for holding the rural local body polls slated to be held in nine districts.

Listening to arguments put forth by Tamil Nadu Advocate General (AG) R Shanmugasundaram and former AG Vijay Narayan, who appeared for the AIADMK, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said a submission be made by the government before the court on Friday on the steps that can be taken to ensure fair polls. It also told the government to peruse through the suggestions of the principal opposition party.

It asked the AG to have a discussion with the concerned government officials, besides taking the advice of Vijay Narayan, and inform the court what the government can do and what it is intending to do. The bench said CCTV surveillance during polls is a must and that strong rooms and ballot boxes must be videographed.

Earlier, during the proceedings, Vijay Narayan said the State Election Commission’s (SEC) reply to the AIADMK’s memorandum was ‘long’ and ‘vague’ on certain issues. He said the SEC failed to address three issues — video recording of polling where internet connectivity is not available, video recording of the transport of ballot boxes from polling booths to strong rooms and then to counting halls, and providing three levels of security at counting centres.