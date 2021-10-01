STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move to recruit loco pilots from North India dropped

Assistant Personnel Officer SK Indusekar, in a letter to Chairman of Gorakhpur Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday, said,

Indian Railways

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following opposition from Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and trade unions of the Southern Railway, the Railway Recruitment Board has retracted the placement orders for appointing north Indians to the post of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) in Tamil Nadu. 

Assistant Personnel Officer SK Indusekar, in a letter to Chairman of Gorakhpur Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday, said, “The competent authority has withdrawn the consent for proposed diversion of ALP papers from Northern East Railway, Gorakhpur to Southern Railway. This position has already been advised to the Railway Board and copied to your office vide this letter.” 

Su Venkatesan expressed his gratitude to the General Manager of Southern Railway and also urged him to fill the 51 ALP vacancies with candidates from the Chennai RRB’s waiting list. Dakshin Railway Employees’ Union (DREU) representatives met the MP and thanked him for raising the issue.

