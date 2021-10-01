Show seriousness in tracing stolen idols: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the failure of Idol Wing of CB-CID to recover 16 of the missing case diaries (CDs) relating to theft of idols and artefacts, the Madras High Court on Thursday deplored the lack of seriousness on the part of cops to recover the stolen idols and bring the culprits to book.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the respondent authorities should be relentless in their pursuit of the stolen idols and artefacts and treat the matters with a degree of seriousness.

“If there is an Idol Wing of the CID, some results need to be shown by such department in recovering the idols or discovering the persons responsible for the theft of the idols and artefacts,” the bench said.

It added that the report filed by the Idol Wing does not reveal any degree of seriousness to recover the stolen properties or to bring the culprits to book.

The judges expressed shock over the fact that 16 of the 41 missing CDs haven’t yet been traced or recovered and noted that in only one case, there appears to have been recovery of the idols and conviction of the accused.

According to the report filed by the Additional DGP and SP of Idol Wing, 41 CDs were missing from various police stations, and of them, 25 were recovered and the wing is pursuing the matter. Sixteen of them are yet to be traced.The matter was adjourned to October 18.