STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Top cop injured in 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assasination case retires

Senior police officer Prateep V Philip hung up his boots on Thursday after 34 years of service.

Published: 01st October 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

DGP C Sylendra Babu felicitates retiring DGP Prateep V Philip | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior police officer Prateep V Philip hung up his boots on Thursday after 34 years of service. He is one of the survivors of the bomb blast that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. Prateep V Philip joined the service in 1987 and served as Superintendent of Police in four districts and the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau, CID. As Deputy IG, he led the Police Training Centre and served as the Commissioner of Trichy city, Tirunelveli range, and the Intelligence and Special Investigation Team in CID. He retired as DGP while holding the position of Director at Tamil Nadu Police Academy. 

During his service, he had started Friends Of Police — a community policing initiative, and had introduced several new concepts in the department such as Equilibrium Thinking — aimed at transforming the attitudes of police and public, and Excenomics — an interdisciplinary concept to promote innovation. He won the prestigious Queen’s Award in 2002 from the United Kingdom. 

Prateep, who was ASP in 1991, survived the bomb blast that claimed the life of Rajiv Gandhi and many others at Sriperumbudur. With hundreds of steel splinters piercing his body, he suffered multiple fractures and 20 per cent burns, from the face to legs. He recovered with no permanent damage to his body, though the process took nearly a year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assasination
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp