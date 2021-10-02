STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore Corporation unseals house of Covid patient after furore

City Health Officer Sathish Kumar confirmed to TNIE that they have instructed staff to restrain from sealing houses of Covid-19 patients.

The entrance of a house in an apartment that was sealed to prevent the contacts of the positive patient from venturing out | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) came in for sharp criticism after a photograph showing an entrance to a house of an apartment sealed with tin sheet by workers to prevent a Covid-19 patient from venturing out went viral.

CCMC officials did not reveal the location of the apartment but sources said it was in the east zone.

CCMC used to form a containment area to prevent the residents from coming out. Earlier, there were reports that residents were venturing out from containment areas. The photo highlighted the plight of residents in case of emergencies like a fire or if they wished to seek medical attention.

The sheet was removed following the outrage. Officials said they have instructed workers not to resort to such methods in future. City Health Officer Sathish Kumar confirmed to TNIE that they have instructed staff to restrain from sealing houses of Covid-19 patients.

Meanwhile, a corporation team visited an apartment complex on Tiruchy road to seal a house but were forced to retreat following stiff opposition from the locals.

