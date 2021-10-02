Cops get more time to probe Kodanad case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The sessions court on Friday granted police four more weeks to continue their investigation in the Kodanad estate murder cum heist case. Officer Velmurugan submitted a ‘status report’ comprising statements recorded from 34 people in the last month. Though it was meant to be confidential, police submitted it as a status report and requested the court to treat it as ‘confidential’.

Also, police sought additional time for their further investigation, stating they wanted to study data from electronic materials seized recently. District judge-cum-chief judicial magistrate C Sanjai Baba granted permission and adjourned hearing to October 29.

On Friday, prime suspects KV Sayan and Walayar Manoj appeared before the court. Counsel for eight other suspects filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance due to the Covid-19 situation in Kerala.