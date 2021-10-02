Durai Murugan’s call to ‘beat’ errant bus conductors condemned

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Taking exception to minister Durai Murugan’s alleged call to beat bus conductors, who insult women for availing free bus rides under the government scheme, with winnowing baskets, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations’ Workers Federation has said such remarks amount to violation of the oath of office taken by the minister.

In a video clip that has gone viral on various social media, Durai Murugan during an event in Vellore says, “The government had announced the free bus travel scheme for women. But, some conductors think that the bus is their father’s property. Tell me if any conductor disrespects women. I will send them home.”

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations’ Workers Federation’s General Secretary Radhakrishnan, in a statement, said the minister has violated the oath of office by making such remarks against bus conductors.

“If any complaints against conductors or drivers are lodged with the corporation, they will be probed and appropriately acted upon. The Minister knows this. “These corporations do not belong to anyone. It is a public organisation. Instigating violence during a public event is wrong. Our federation is strongly condemning the minister’s remarks,” the statement added.