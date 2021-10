By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A farmer from Mela Eral near Ettayapuram has been booked for axing 10 palmyras on a government poramboke land without obtaining permission. The State had recently mandated Collector’s permission to cut palmyra trees.

The FIR stated, P Thamarai Selvam cut down 10 palmyras in a land close to his farm. “This year Selvam suffered losses as parrots and squirrels damaged his crops. Since palmyra trees were the host for parrots and squirrels, he axed them,” an investigating officer said.