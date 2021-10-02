STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palm jaggery to be sold through select ration shops in Tamil Nadu

During the budget session, Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam had announced that palm jaggery would be sold through ration shops.

Image of jaggery used for representational purpose. (Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Palm jaggery will be soon sold through select cooperative fair price shops and TN Civil Supplies Corporation's Amutham Fair Price shops along with other public distribution commodities on a pilot basis.

Palm sugar is advised by health experts as a good alternative for white sugar since it is loaded with essential nutrients. It is rich in calcium, phosphorus and potassium, iron and magnesium. The demand for selling palm jaggery through ration shops has been raised for a long time. During the budget session, Agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam had announced that palm jaggery would be sold through ration shops.

A G.O issued in this regard on September 30 said buying palm jaggery through ration shops is optional and that the family cardholders should not be compelled to do so.

The Khadi and Village Industries Board will arrange to produce, pack and supply good quality palm jaggery in sachets of various quantities including 100 grams, 250 grams, 500 grams and 1 kg.  

The supply price of palm jaggery will be decided by the Khadi and Village Industries Board, allowing a sufficient margin of not less than 15 per cent.  Also, MRP rates, Date of Packing, Expiry and FSSAI Certificate Number will be printed on the sachets. 
 

