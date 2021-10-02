STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai: Man gets noose for mother’s murder

A 27-year-old man on Friday was awarded a death sentence for the daylight murder of his mother at a bus stop in the district in 2018.   

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A 27-year-old man on Friday was awarded a death sentence for the daylight murder of his mother at a bus stop in the district in 2018. On March 18, 2018, Anand, the eldest of Thilagarani’s children, killed his mother over a property dispute at the bus stand in Maravanpatti near Malaiyur. After beheading his mother with a sharp weapon, he drove to the police station and surrendered.

Following Thilagarani’s mother, Lakshmi, filing a complaint with the Malaiyur police, a case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered.  The case was taken up for hearing in court in 2019.  Thilagarani was suspected to have murdered her husband Thangaraj in 2007. They were said to be regular offenders. Although she was arrested, she was let go owing to the reported lack of evidence.

After the incident, there was a lot of bad blood between Thilagarani and her children. She had three sons and a daughter. After coming out of jail, they used to have regular quarrels over property sharing. Anand had reportedly taken money from a realtor for selling off their property. He wanted to sell his share, which Thilagarani was against, and asked him to return the money. When the matter surfaced again on March 18, 2018, Anand killed her in a fit of rage. 

On Friday, the Pudukkottai Mahila Court awarded the death sentence to Anand and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. Anand has been sent to the Aranthangi jail.

