STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajiv Gandhi assasination: TN told to respond to Nalini’s plea seeking release without Guv’s nod

Despite the Tamil Nadu Cabinet advising the Governor under Article 161 through a decision taken on September 9, 2018, to release convicts in the case, the Governor had not acted upon it.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Continuing her long legal battle to find an end to decades of incarceration, Nalini, one of the life convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has approached the Madras High Court with a fresh plea to order her release without the Governor’s consent. She also sought to declare the Governor’s failure in releasing her as unconstitutional.

The First Bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu ordered a notice to the State government instructing it to file a counter-affidavit to a plea by Nalini when the matter comes up a fortnight after the Pooja holidays. The court posted the matter to November 12.

The petition, filed through her advocate P Pugalenthi, noted the Supreme Court, in Maru Ram Vs Union of India case, had held that the advice of the State government under Article 161 of Constitution binds the Head of State. Despite the Tamil Nadu Cabinet advising the Governor under Article 161 through a decision taken on September 9, 2018, to release convicts in the case, the Governor had not acted upon it.

“Failure of the Tamil Nadu Governor would amount to contempt of Supreme Court,” the petition stated. Since 20 similarly placed life convicts were released by the Governor after the said Cabinet decision, his failure to release the petitioner is ‘malafide’, and ‘violative’ of Article 14 of the Constitution, it further noted.

“It is prayed that the Court declaring that the failure of the Governor of Tamil Nadu to act in accordance with the advice of the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu under Article 161 of the Constitution recommending release of the petitioner from prison is unconstitutional and consequently direct respondent one (TN govt) to release the petitioner immediately without the approval of the Governor,” she said. It may be noted that Nalini and husband Murugan were arrested days after the former PM’s assassination at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991, during an election campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assasination Nalini Madras High Court
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp