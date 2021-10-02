Rural local body polls: Unofficial AIADMK-AMMK alliance taking shape?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK seems to be giving it all to tackle their rivals in the upcoming rural local body polls in nine districts. Their candidates are now taking hectic efforts to convince the cadre and functionaries of the AMMK, a breakaway group from the AIADMK, to lend their support at places where the AMMK candidates are not contesting.

One of the district-level functionaries of the AIADMK in Kancheepuram district told TNIE: “In the nine poll-bound districts, the AMMK contests in only 50 per cent of the seats. Though they are now serving under another title, they were our colleagues until a few years ago. Also, to tackle the ruling party in the polls, support from everyone is a must. Hence, our candidates are seeking their support at places where they are not contesting.”

Another AIADMK functionary of Ranipet district said: “Since the winning margin is going to be very low in the polls, our candidates are keen on bagging their support. Most of them are ready to extend their support.” Ground reports point this to be true, as some of the AMMK cadre have openly been canvassing for the AIADMK candidates in Vellore, Tiruppattur and Ranipet districts.

One of the State-level functionaries of the AMMK in Vellore district, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE: “Our leaders haven’t instructed us on anything regarding this. We are well aware of the political climate in the State. Our cadre will support any independent candidate in seats where we are not contesting. They won’t extend their support to the AIADMK, the BJP, or the DMK.” When asked about the speculation, former minister and AMMK State-level functionary G Senthamizhan told TNIE: “The cadre will take decisions based on ground situation.”