STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Techie's murder: Find real culprit, urges the father of accused Ramkumar

“People are now saying Ramkumar did not die of electric shock in the light of some information that came out of an State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) hearing.

Published: 02nd October 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: “More than clearing the mysteries surrounding my son’s death, I want the government to find out before I die who actually killed Swathi,” Ramkumar’s father R Paramasivan told TNIE here on Friday.
Swathi, an IT employee, was hacked to death in broad daylight at the Nungambakkam railway station in Chennai on June 24, 2016. Police arrested Ramkumar on murder charge, and the suspect allegedly bit a live wire and died by suicide inside Puzhal Prison later.

“People are now saying Ramkumar did not die of electric shock in the light of some information that came out of a State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) hearing. But I knew this right from the moment I saw my son’s body at Government Royapettah Hospital. It was not a suicide at all. There were 12 injury marks on his body; all seemingly afflicted with a hot iron rod,” Paramasivan added.

From examination of Ramkumar’s body tissues, no evidence was found to support the police claim of death by ‘electric shock’. Histopathology experts had deposed before the SHRC on August 18, according to documents shared by P Ramaraj, the advocate appearing on Ramkumar’s behalf. SHRC officials, however, neither confirmed nor denied the developments.

Stating that his son was innocent, Paramasivan alleged Ramkumar was arrested based on instructions from a senior police officer. “Of course, I want the judiciary to declare my son innocent, and to give directions to probe his death. But, more than that I want the government to trace Swathi’s actual murderer. The police took one year to hand over his postmortem report. Time is running out fast. The government should immediately order a reinvestigation into Swathi’s murder,” Paramasivan added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Techie murder chennai
India Matters
Then, of course, there is always Jawaharlal Nehru to the rescue. (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
PM Narendra Modi’s US tour and the snobbery of the elite
The report has shown the five worst affected districts by showing district wise disease burden.
Tired & weak: Quarter of Telangana population suffers from anaemia
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
CJI NV Ramana upset over behaviour of bureaucracy, police officers
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Farmers agitation getting violent day by day: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp