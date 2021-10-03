Delay in issuing consolidated mark sheets leaves TRB aspirants worried

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: With the deadline for applying for Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) examination fast approaching, hundreds of aspirants who completed their BEd course in 2020-21 academic year are a worried lot, as Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) is yet to release their consolidated mark statements.

Sources said it is mandatory to upload all certificates including SSLC, HSC, UG, B.Ed., PG, Convocation and the like while applying for PG-TRB examination. "Every year at least 4,000 students pass out from over 500 BEd colleges across the State," they said, adding the deadline for applying for the examination is October 17.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, C Mahalakshmi, a Commerce graduate who also completed BEd, said it is after a gap of two years that the recruitment board is issuing notification to fill 2,207 vacancies. "Out of these vacancies, nearly 900 are for Commerce and Accountancy teachers alone," she said.

She further said though the B.Ed second year results were published in July, the students did not get their consolidated mark statements. "Though, I sent an email to PG-TRB I have not received any reply yet. The helpline number given in the TRB website is also of no use as none answered my call," she said and urged the officials of the university to take issue consolidated mark statements and provisional certificates.

A TRB official, on condition of anonymity, said so far they have replied to 200 e-mails and staff are responding to the calls.

Meanwhile, TNTEU Registrar V Balakrishnan said mark statements for each year have been sent to the colleges concerned. "Those who need consolidated mark statement should send a Demand Draft of `700 to the Controller of Examinations. In view of TRB examination, we are taking steps to release the consolidated mark statements immediately," he added.