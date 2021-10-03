STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK ex-MLA Veerapandi Raja passes away

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences on his demise. Raja was the secretary of DMK’s election working committee.

Published: 03rd October 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

SALEM: Former DMK MLA Veerapandi A Raja alias A Rajendran (59) passed away due to cardiac arrest on his birth anniversary on Saturday. He was the younger son of DMK former minister Veerapandi A Arumugam.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences on his demise. Raja was the secretary of DMK’s election working committee. On October 2, while party members had gathered in front of his house for his birthday celebrations, Raja fainted. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Ministers KN Nehru, Palanivel Thiagarajan, MRK Panneerselvam, Ponmudi, EV Velu, MP Saminathan, M Mathivendhan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and party cadre paid respects. Raja has been a DMK member since 1982. He was a member of the party’s executive committee, general committee and had served as a youth organiser for the party in Salem. He was elected as MLA from Veerapandi Assembly constituency in 2006.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veerapandi Raja DMK MLA
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp