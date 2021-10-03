Guv, CM, ministers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister MK Stalin, State ministers, and leaders of political parties on Saturday paid floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the Marina on his birth anniversary. They also witnessed the bhajan and charkha spinning performed by the Chennai Sarvodaya Sangam members.

In separate messages, the chief minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and the late former chief minister K Kamaraj on his death anniversary, which also falls on October 2. Later, the Governor inaugurated Khadi rebate sales at the Khadi Gramodyog Bhavan and purchased a Thanjavur plate and a Natarajar statue. He highlighted the historical significance of using Khadi and appealed to the younger generation to purchase Khadi products to strengthen the campaign ‘Vocal for Local’.

The Governor also inaugurated an exhibition highlighting the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the three-day Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Koyambedu, organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau in Chennai under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

At the event, the Governor released two books titled Gandhi Ordained in South Africa written by JN Uppal and The Story of India’s Partition written by Gandhian Raguvendra Tanwar. DK Oza, IAS (Retd.) and Naresh Gupta, IAS (Retd.) received the first copies of the books respectively.

